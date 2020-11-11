Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obits
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Login
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
Western’s COVID-19 shutdown:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
11
Nov
Western’s COVID-19 shutdown:
Choices
A) was inevitable;
B) could have been avoided if protocols were followed outside of the classroom;
C) will effect students coming back for the spring semester;
D) will remind the wider Gunnison Valley to follow precautions;
E) shouldn’t have happened since students had two weeks left.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate