Water Workshop changing course

For more than four decades, the Colorado Water Workshop gathered interested stakeholders on the campus of Western State Colorado University to explore issues related to water. Topics have ranged from conservation to conflict, inflows to acid rain.

But this year, workshop leaders are re-evaluating the forum, and considering new ways to keep it both relevant and unique. As a result, the annual summer session will be limited in attendance — and is intended to help plan the future of the workshop.

