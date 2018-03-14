Water users eye sky

It was a year many remember vividly for its dryness. In fact, the 2002 drought even made national headlines. Locally, Blue Mesa Reservoir was a mere puddle of mud that year.

Predictably, there was a “call” on the Gunnison Tunnel — meaning the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association enacted its 1906 water rights, and those in the Upper Gunnison River Basin who were junior to those rights were forced to make due.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/