Want to do it right? End the Brush Creek bitterness

Raw emotion surrounding a plan for workforce housing south of Crested Butte has reached an embarrassing tenor. Relationships have suffered, personal attacks have become commonplace and compromise seems a distant idea.

Perhaps it’s best that Gunnison County Planning Commission continued to a future date a public hearing on the 240-unit Corner at Brush Creek proposal this past Friday. Everyone, it seems, needs a little time to decompress, unwind and — hopefully — leave the hostility behind.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/