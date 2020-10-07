Verzuh Ranch vexation

Landowners at the north end of the valley are looking to redirect a popular trail or close it entirely during the peak of summer use.

Crested Butte Town Council on Sept. 28 discussed a proposal to alter easements on the Verzuh Ranch Open Space property, namely the main recreational and vehicle route, McCormick Ranch Road that leads east from Elk Avenue.

Wynn and Ryan Martens brought the proposal before council. They bought the 40-acre Verzuh Ranch parcel and an adjacent residential lot on Belleview Avenue in 2015. Their primary residence is Boulder, Colo., according to county records.

The Martens would eliminate public access on McCormick Ranch Road connecting to Tony’s Trail and instead install a new trail along the Slate River starting at the east end of Teocalli Avenue in the Paradise Park subdivision. The Martens would also eliminate the “boardwalk trail,” which crosses the eastern side of Verzuh Ranch.

Unless Town Council approves those changes, the Martens maintain it’s within their right to close McCormick Ranch Road to cyclists, pedestrians and other recreational users from May 1 through July 10.

Access from the road to popular spots, such as Tony’s Trail and the Upper Loop Trail, would be closed during peak season for use of those trails. Mountain bikers, runners and walkers flock to those sections of singletrack because they are among the first trails near town to dry in the spring.

But Town of Crested Butte Attorney Barbara Green said contract language about changing easement locations refers only to the boardwalk trail. The Martens contend the language applies to all trails on the property, which include the boardwalk trail, McCormick Ranch Road, and a small section of the Rec Path and bridge.

The Martens reside at the house they built at 931 Belleview Ave. for approximately half the year. The couple purchased the homesite and pasture for a combined $2.25 million after negotiations concerning Verzuh Ranch between town leaders and Bill Lacy failed.

The Town of Crested Butte acquired public access through the property in 2000 by way of the Verzuh Annexation Agreement. The annexation brought within town limits the land now owned by the Martens as well as most of the residential blocks east of Eighth Street. The agreement allowed for access to Tony’s Trail from McCormick Ranch Road, to portions of the Slate River, and to a section of the Rec Path encompassing the bridge and nordic trails.

The Martens cited increased recreational use and impacts to wetlands and wildlife as the issues that prompted their proposed easement changes.

“We are really interested in this being a bigger asset for the whole community,” said Wynn Martens. “Our vision for that has continued to evolve, but we always thought it could be used more effectively.”

In that vein, the couple said their main mission is to strike a balance between recreational use, agriculture and wildlife habitat.

Legal responsibility has also been an issue for the Martens. According to McCormick Ranch Board meeting minutes from August 2019, they expressed a desire to reduce their liability by having trails redirected, thus leaving the Town of Crested Butte with the assumed liability for both new trails and bridges.

The couple had approached the Town of Crested Butte nearly a year ago with a similar proposal in which the town would purchase a part of the Verzuh Ranch parcel, including the Rec Path Bridge. At the time, town leaders rejected that proposal.

The Martens told town officials at a walk-through of the property on Monday that they wish to enhance existing wetlands and to incorporate holistic grazing and management practices with the help of Parker Pastures, a ranching operation in Gunnison.

Bill Parker of Parker Pastures joined the Martens as well as Town Planners Mel Yemma and Troy Russ at the Monday site tour.

McCormick Ranch Road does not impact the ability to graze the Verzuh Ranch parcel, nor does it get in the way of regenerative agricultural practices, Wynn Martens said. The current proposal would not relocate or remove McCormick Ranch Road, and it would not block access to the seven residential lots in the McCormick Ranch subdivision. Concerns over the road have less to do with its existence and more to do with its use, she said.

Pat Magee, an assistant professor of wildlife and conservation biology at Western Colorado University, wrote in support of the Martens’ proposal.

Magee and a Western graduate student are conducting bird studies on the Martens’ property to determine which species reside in the area and for how long. Magee trained in wetland bird biology in graduate school, and he co-authored a report on the Slate River heron rookery in 2019 that was used to develop a voluntary closure of a section of the river to recreation.

The Martens “have worked collaboratively, invested funds, and dedicated much time into thinking creatively about ways to provide recreational access and simultaneously provide effective refuge for wetland birds,” said McGee in a letter to town council.

According to McGee, while the human impact might seem minimal, many bird populations are “dying from a thousand cuts.”

“Over the years, human activities have spread farther into existing habitats and bird populations have suffered,” said McGee.

The increase in human activity tends to have the greatest impact on ducks and shorebirds. Any fast, unpredictable, and loud events such as running, children and dogs have been identified by researchers as causes of significant impacts to birds, McGee said.

The Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association (CBMBA) has thrown its support behind the changes, saying the proposal would provide a better trail network and greater opportunities for fat bikers.

“This opportunity for better winter connectivity, in addition to a better continuation of the Rec Path itself, provides sensible access, seamless connectivity, and encourages proper behavior and use,” said CBMBA’s letter.

The Crested Butte Land Trust also expressed support for the proposed realignment.

“This project is a needed adaptive step that will pay dividends for future generations,” wrote former executive director of the land trust Noel Durant. “If we are not intentional now in changing recreating behaviors, we will lose the character of our valley, its wild nature and working lands that make this place what it is.”

The Martens said it is important to engage all stakeholders as more people recreate in Crested Butte.

“We understand that the community depends on this trail,” said Wynn Martens. “We understand that without access people will not value the habitat — that’s why we’re offering this alternative.”

Town leaders anticipate a public meeting later this month with hopes of finding a solution by early November.

(Kate Gienapp can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or kate@gunnisontimes.com.)