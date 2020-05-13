Variance sought from State of Colorado

Based on support from Gunnison County Commissioners and Gunnison Valley Health, local health leaders have filed a variance request with Colorado Department of Health and Human Services. According to Gunnison County spokesman Daniel Kreykes, Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds' goal is for restaurants is to have the ability to allow restaurants to open locally before the state decides "to flip the switch." The idea is for Gunnison County restaurants to have the opportunity to open on a limited basis for dine-in service with the new procedures on a limited capacity (25 percent) basis. The limited capacity opening will allow restaurants to adapt and adjust the new procedures as necessary before there is a statewide change in the State Public Health order (that currently restricts restaurants to only take-out and delivery service).

Based on consultation with the Gunnison County Attorney's Office, health officials further state, "Once the state opens bars and restaurants, Gunnison County intends to follow the industry group plans to allow restaurants to open pursuant to those plans and the provisions of Paragraph T of the Order regarding mask wearing, contact tracing, etc. The 10-person limit would not apply to restaurants unless that is part of the State’s orders or the group plans."

An answer from the state is expected by the end of the week.

The variance file this morning, May 13, requests ask the state for the following:

Phase 1 – Lifting restrictions that will have low risk for community spread of COVID-19 and have medium to

high benefit for the residents and community.

Limitations on Public Private Gatherings/Congregations

• Increase the size of permissible gatherings from 10 to 25.

• Gatherings greater than 25 would still be prohibited.

Campgrounds

• Allow the opening of all private and government campgrounds. By opening campgrounds, it will reduce congestion at trailheads and points of entry to Public

Lands within Gunnison County. It will also allow for those who live in recreational vehicles to return to where they spend the summer months. This will also reduce camping in areas where camping is not allowed or in parking lots in town.

• Adequate controls in place to ensure physical distancing and prevent gatherings greater than allowed by Public Health Orders.

• Sites are designed to give space between guests and staff for a more enjoyable experience.

• Campsites usually accommodate group numbers of 10 people or less.

• Campgrounds are in an open-air environment.

• Retail areas will adhere to those Orders.

• Many RVs are self-sufficient with bathrooms and kitchens in place.

Places of Worship

• Remove Places of Worship from the Public Health Orders and allow them to obtain exemptions that

will outline clear expectations for employees and the public.

Restaurants/Bars/Taverns

• Limit the number of customers to 25% of fire code capacity.

• Signage on doors telling guests that are experiencing COVID like symptoms to not enter.

• Post signs at entrances encouraging (or requiring if you choose) the public to wear cloth face coverings

in order to enter the business.

• Group parties should be limited to six.

• Groups shall consist of family members and/or those in similar close relationships.

• Place markings on the floor to maintain at least six feet distance in customer lines.

• In-room dining, and outdoor seating shall follow strict physical distancing (six feet).

• Maintain physical distancing (six feet) in waiting areas.

• Self – serving stations shall remain closed.

• There will be no public sharing of utensils and condiments will either be cleaned in-between patrons or

individual packets will be utilized.

• Hand sanitizer will be available at tables.

• Buffets shall have an employee serving the food. No self-serving allowed.

• Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all services and increased frequency on high touch items/areas.

• Monitor workforce by checking for COVID-19 related symptoms and fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Employees shall wear face coverings over the nose and mouth.

• Implement touchless payment methods when possible

• Stagger shifts if feasible to decrease employee numbers at the business.

• Modify menus to create different workflows to “engineer” physical distancing in kitchens.

Ongoing Prohibitions

• Businesses and Recreation Facilities NOT permitted to open in this phase will be based on

epidemiological evidence of risk for transmission, populations that may be at higher risk for severe

disease, and inability to meet the limitations on size of gatherings or congregations:

o Inability to meet the limitations on size of gatherings/congregations – e.g. concert venues

o Inability to control the interactions between people – e.g. playgrounds, sporting events.