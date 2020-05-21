Vail Resorts CEO addresses reopening

Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) chair lifts could be rolling once again by late June or early July. That’s the latest word from Vail Resorts Chief Executive Officer Rob Katz, addressing company wide reopening. Vail Resorts is the parent company of CBMR.

In a statement released this morning, Katz said there are no firm dates set, lodging could be open to visitors by that time as well.

“We intend to take our time to reopen and we acknowledge that we may be slower to open than others,” Katz said in the statement. “Our goal is not to win the race to reopen, it’s to look back one day with great pride in our track record on safety.”

The company is “very complex,” Katz continued, consisting of restaurants, life operations, hotels, golf courses, retail and wedding venues, fly fishing and transportation. To reopen safely, he said, not everything can open at once.

Most office employees, he noted, will remain working from home, unless necessary.

Additionally, despite Gov. Jared Polis considering the reopening of spring skiing in Colorado, Katz said, “While it’s possible that certain local restrictions might be lifted for ski resorts in June, the more we looked at it, the more we did not think it was the right timing to reopen.”

Katz said the priority for the company is to ensure the safety of its employees and earn the trust of its guests. He anticipates fewer guests at Vail properties in the future, but the company will focus on giving those guests more attention.

So, as we embark on this new path together, we will take our time, get it right and then bring all our passion and joy back to our mountains and our resorts,” Katz concluded. “ I am getting very excited about that.”

A link to the full letter can be found here: http://news.vailresorts.com/corporate/vailresorts/letter-from-vail-resorts-ceo-regarding-reopening-approach.htm.