Vail Resorts announces employee furloughs, salary cuts

Chris Rourke

Times Editor



Vail Resorts has announced it will furlough nearly all of its year-round hourly U.S. employees as of this Saturday, April 4. The furlough — or time off without pay — is expected to last for at least the next one to two months, according to a letter sent to Vail employees released today by Chief Executive Officer Rob Katz. Employees will retain full healthcare coverage. In addition, Katz said U.S. salaried employees will receive a six-month salary reduction of 5-25 percent, depending the position in the company.

Katz said the action is being taken because of the global threat to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two weeks ago, the company said early closure to operations would cost the company almost $200 million in lost profit. In the letter, Katz said summer business which comprises 20 percent of total revenue is in jeopardy.

Vail Resorts is the parent company of Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR). Vail spokesman Ryan Huff said 50 CBMR employees will be furloughed.

"With the very real possibility that the global stay-at-home orders could be extended, and travel reduced regardless, our business in May through October is at risk," Katz said in the letter. "We will work hard to reopen as soon as practical, but much of this is now outside of our control."

Katz said he is giving up all of his salary during the next six months, and cash compensation for the company's board of directors also will be eliminated during that time period. The company's 401(k) retirement matching funds will be suspended for six months, and capital expenditures will be reduced by $80-85 million. June and September dividends to shareholders will be cut, saving the company more than $140 million.

"I recognize this is very disappointing news to be receiving and I had hoped we would not have to take this action," Katz continued. "But with each passing week, the financial consequences have become more apparent."

Katz did not rule out further measures being taken if conditions persist.