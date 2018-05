CBHS Soccer — The Crested Butte High School (CBHS) girls soccer team picked up their second loss of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to Del Norte by a score of 3-2.

The Titans (10-2) had a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half, but the Tigers’ offense got going in the second half, tying the game and forcing an overtime.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/