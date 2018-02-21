U16 Wolverines headed to big show

West Elk U16 Hockey — When the West Elk U16 hockey team embarked upon the current season, postseason play looked unlikely. However, the Wolverines were able to turn things around, going 5-1-2 over their last eight games.

West Elk won both games in convincing fashion this past weekend against Summit at the Stephen C West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, earning a spot in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/