Two wrestlers earn All-American honors

Western Wrestling — After securing All-American honors this past Friday, Western State Colorado University wrestlers Brandon Supernaw and Konnor Schmidt were focused on a national title on Saturday. Both began Saturday in the semifinals but neither were able to make the finals of their weight classes. Supernaw finished third, while Schmidt placed sixth.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished 14th with 20.5 team points. It's the 12th time in the last 13 seasons that Western has finished the season in the top-25 at the Division II National Championships.

