Two new cases as health officials try to interrupt COVID-19 spread

Gunnison County health officials are emphasizing the importance of new restrictions on public gatherings, as two new COVID-19 cases have been reported locally, bringing the total to six cases. Additionally two people have been hospitalized with symptoms consistent with novel coronavirus with tests pending from the state. Both patients have tested negative for other illnesses. One is a patient in their 30s, the other is a toddler.

Health officials are awaiting the results of 24 tests, but acknowledge that not everyone screened and showing symptoms have been tested.

Gunnison Valley Health medical advisor Jason Hogan told a meeting of Gunnison Valley elected officials on Saturday afternoon, March 14, that during Friday’s drive up testing for the virus in Gunnison, 35 people had symptoms, but were not swabbed to conserve the short supply of tests. Testing is being performed on those with the highest risk.

Overall, community leaders agreed quick action by imposing the public health order restricting gatherings of 50 or more, and prohibing participation by those over 60 years old was the best course of action.

“If you wait until the hospital system is overwhelmed, you are two weeks behind the ball,” said Hogan, about curving the potential spread of the virus.

Hogan said one ventilator exists at Gunnison Valley Hospital and two more have been purchased. He said that if 10 percent of the vulnerabile population was hospitalized, and 30 percent of that number was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU), 69 people could end up up in the ICU.

“We can manage these numbers if we stretchout over months,” Hogan said about preventing a sudden spike in cases.

Crested Butte Town Council member Will Dujardin todl the group via teleconference that adjustments will be made to the Mountain Express buses. As of Sunday, seats will be limited to 10-13 per bus, depending on vehicle size. On Monday, the Crested Butte South bus will be discontinued. The board will consider discontinuing the condo loop bus if needed.

Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority buses are limiting passengers to one every two seats, or about 24 passengers per bus.

County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said the airport remains open because it only representes only a portion of the traffic coming into the community. The biggest entry to the valley is through its highways, she said.

Debate among officials then moved to Crested Butte Mountain Resort. Reynolds said she allowed the resort to maintain its ski lifts, but shut down gatherings over 50. She said she struggled with the order because she wanted to allow recreation as a part of supporting community mental health.

Several elected officials suggested the ski resort should be shut before spring break tourists come to the valley with the biggest two arrival days occurring this weekend.

Reynolds said that further orders can be put in place if needed.