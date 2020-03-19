Two hospitalized, two transferred with respiratory illness

The number of outstanding COVID-19 test results is growing; however the number of confirmed positive cases is not. Gunnison County emergency management reports that 13 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county — the same number as yesterday. However, the number of outstanding tests has grown from 50 to 64, as the state struggles to keep up with the demand.

Addditionally, Gunnison Valley Hospital, the county reports, has two beds occupied by people with respiratory illness. Two others have been transferred out of Gunnison County. The update is of March 19, at 5:15 p.m.