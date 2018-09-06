Twice the suffering

Runners embarked from Crested Butte to Aspen this past Saturday, and mountain bikers rode from Aspen to Crested Butte the following day as part of the Grand Traverse, hosted by Crested Butte Nordic. The courses for both races generally follow the route of the 40-mile Grand Traverse backcountry ski race. Some athletes even competed for a “Triple Crown” title, which required the fastest combined time in Saturday’s run, Sunday’s bike race and the ski race this past March.

