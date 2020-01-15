Skip to main content
Tri-State's goal to retire coal facilities in Colorado and New Mexico:
15
Jan
Tri-State's goal to retire coal facilities in Colorado and New Mexico:
Choices
a) will cause rate hikes;
b) will provide more clean energy;
c) should have been done sooner;
d) will hurt employees and their families;
e) is a needed step towards greater renewable generation.
Author
gunn1son
