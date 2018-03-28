Traverse tests dedication of ski racers

Photo by:
Will Shoemaker
Mother Nature delivered the worst of all situations to racers in the 21st annual Grand Traverse ski race this past weekend. But in typical fashion for many of the die-hard athletes who toed the line for this monumental undertaking, they made the best of the situation.
After seeing snowfall far below average through much of the winter, a strong storm late last week resulted in race organizers opting for a “Grand Reverse” — in effect, turning the annual competition into an out-and-back, instead of a full trek to Aspen, as a result of elevated avalanche danger.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/