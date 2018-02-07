A touch-up of pride

Gunnison High School’s gym, the “Home of the Cowboys,” has undergone a makeover recently. Led by the re-established Cowboy Club (formerly called Booster Club) and assisted by many student and parent volunteers, the gym has a new design and signage, all aimed at increasing school spirit. Pictured here are several members of the school’s Student Leadership Council, including (front and center) senior class president Adam Engleman and Student Body president Parker Hamilton, along with Cowboy Club volunteers Jeff Hulbert, Sharalee Pederson and Kirsten Dickey, and SLC advisor Robin Wilkinson.

