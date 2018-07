After 26 years of helping thousands of student-athletes, Don Mundell has announced his retirement as head athletic trainer at Western State Colorado University.

Mundell oversaw the training room, assistant athletic trainers and student-assistants, but most importantly the health and wellbeing of Western student-athletes.

