Tom was born on Oct. 20, 1976 in Denver to Thomas E. Flynn and Sherry I. Chappell. Tom is survived by parents; grandmother, Adelaide Bean; siblings, Kevin A. Flynn (Nicole), Laura C. Serrano (Arturo), Leslie A. Pritzker (Adam); and nieces Rayna and Robyn Flynn, and Elliyana Serrano. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert A. Chappell; grandparents, Francis and Eleanor Flynn, and Dr. Elliott and Mobie Chappell; and grandfathers, Leon Itzkowitz and Robert Bean. He was a loving son, grandson, uncle, big brother and loyal friend to all.

Tom was an excellent swimmer and quarterback champ, still holding records from his childhood to this day. He was also a talented artist and chef. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, dogs (Rockwell and Skadi) and cat (Kinsley). He most looked forward to playing golf, fishing, camping and family vacations to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Tom was the life of the party and brought much comfort and humor to every room he entered. His selfless nature and goofy laugh will echo on in our hearts forever.

The family plans to have a private memorial and celebration of life this summer at The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.