Titans crowned regional champions

CBHS Soccer — Rainbow Park was packed with fans Friday as Crested Butte High School (CBHS) defeated Pagosa Springs 3-0, earning the 2A Region 4 championship.

“It is a really amazing feeling and everyone is super excited,” said Murphy Sloan of CBHS. “The majority of the girls on the team, including myself, have never been league champs so it’s really exhilarating.”

