Titans advance to state finals

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

CBHS Soccer — The Crested Butte High School (CBHS) boys soccer team has a chance to make their dreams come true after pulling off a comeback victory this past Saturday to advance to the state finals. The Titans defeated No.4 Denver Christian, 2-1, in the semi-final game.

“I knew we had the players to get to the state championship,” said head coach Than Acuff. “It was just a question of chemistry. These guys, from the seniors to the freshmen, have pulled together in such a way that has carried us to the finals.”

The Thunder controlled play in the first half, taking an early 1-0 lead before the Titans regrouped and came out ready to compete in the second half.

While the second half was relatively quiet — as neither team could find the back of the net — CBHS continued to battle.

With three minutes left in the game, the Titans scored two goals, escaping with a narrow victory.

Tommy Linehan helped keep hope alive for the Titans, passing the ball to Gabi Marmolejo, who found the back of the net for the equalizing goal.

Minutes later, CBHS scored what would become the game-winning goal.

Carlos Franco passed the ball to Josias Navarrete, who placed the ball in the back of the net. With the win, the Titans advance to the final game of the state championships where they will take on Telluride Miners in Commerce City this coming Saturday, Nov. 10.

So far this season, CBHS has a posted 14-1-2 record, with 67 goals scored while allowing 14 goals.

Currently, Linehan leads the team in goals scored with 18 on the season, with Marmolejo right on his heels with 10 goals.

“Going to state feels great,” said Marmolejo. “It is definitely a very memorable accomplishment and it is something my team and I have worked hard for. If it wasn’t for us having such a good chemistry with each other, the team wouldn’t have been as successful.”

The Titans have faced the Miners twice already this season, defeating them both times — 1-0 and 3-1.

Telluride comes into the championship game ranked No. 6 in the 2A state playoffs — pulling off two upset victories in the quarter and semi-finals.

After defeating No. 11 Thomas Maclaren School 10-2 in round one, the Miners pulled off a 2-1 upset victory in double-overtime against No.3 ranked Dawson School in the quarterfinals.

The momentum carried over to the semi-finals, where Telluride pulled off another 3-2 upset in overtime against No. 2 Fountain Valley.

The Miners currently are 12-5-1 on the season, with 57 goals scored and 32 goals against.

The championship game will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Saturday at 4 p.m.

