Titans advance to Semi-finals

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

CBHS Soccer — More than 300 Crested Butte High School (CBHS) students and parents packed Rainbow Park field on Saturday to watch the Titans boys soccer team take on Heritage Christian in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State Playoffs.

CBHS trailed early but fought all game, pulling off the dramatic 5-2 comeback victory over the Eagles.

The Titans appeared to have the momentum early, having multiple possessions on the Heritage Christian half of the field.

CBHS’ best opportunity to score came after an Eagles save, as the ball bounced around the box needing just a tap to find the back of the net. Heritage Christian’s defense denied the attempt — and several more — as the game remained tied 0-0.

Things changed for the Eagles minutes later.

Heritage Christian broke through the CBHS defense, leading to the first goal of the game being scored.

Despite surrendering the lead early, the Titans continued to battle.

Nathan Miller found the back of the net, after his shot deflected off an Eagles defender’s knee.

The game didn’t stay tied long, as Heritage Christian responded.

With nine minutes left in the first half, the Eagles once again found the back of the net.

Before the first half came to a close CBHS had an opportunity to score the equalizing goal.

Heritage Christian’s goalkeeper deflected a shot on goal, giving the Titans a chance to score on the rebound.

However, the Titan’s shot hit the side of the net, and they went into halftime down 2-1.

“I told them at halftime to throttle up,” said head coach Than Cuff. “They were playing a great game of soccer, but the intensity was lacking. So I told them, throttle up and increase the intensity and things will happen.”

Happen they did, as the Titans didn’t trail for long.

The Eagles’ goalkeeper attempted to stop a Tommy Linehan shot on goal, only to have the ball go right through his hands. The game was tied.

Linehan found the back of the net once again minutes later, thanks to a Gabi Marmolejo pass.

After Heritage Christian kicked the ball out of bounds resulting in a corner kick, Marmolejo found Linehan on the cross, as CBHS took a 3-2 lead.

“It felt awesome to score two goals,” said Linehan. “We came out with intensity in the second half and it is something I’ll never forget.”

Marmolejo picked up yet another assist on a corner kick — however, it wasn’t to a Titan attacker.

An Eagle defender attempting to defend the corner kick had the ball bounce off his thigh and into his own net, resulting in the Titan’s lead increasing to 4-2.

Things went from bad to worse for Heritage Christian minutes later.

Kye Matlock scored the final goal for CBHS, after battling with three Eagles defenders for the ball.

Despite the offensive dominance the Eagles displayed in the first half, the altitude appeared to have gotten to them.

In the second half Heritage Christian looked sluggish on defense, allowing the Titans offense to get going.

The Eagles’ biggest blow came late in the second half, after a player was forced to leave the game with a concussion after heading the ball.

“It feels great to advance to the semi-finals,” said Marmolejo. “Everybody on the team gives 110 percent everyday. We have battled through injuries during the season and managed to get healthy, so we hope we can carry this momentum to the finals.”

CBHS will be back on the field Saturday, as they travel to Denver to take on Denver Christian at All-City Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

