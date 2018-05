CBHS Soccer — It was close from the start, but Crested Butte High School (CBHS) punched their ticket to the state semi-finals.

The stands were packed with fans this past Friday, as CBHS hosted Front Range Christian at Gunnison High School in round two of the playoffs. The Titans (12- 2-1) slipped by their opponent with a 1-0 victory

