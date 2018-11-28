Time to turn on the lights

Gunnison’s holiday season kicks off in earnest this weekend, with the Chamber-sponsored Night of Lights illuminating downtown Friday and the annual Greenback Exchange taking place the next morning.

With choir and band performances, dozens of lighted displays, a “puppy kissing booth” and plenty of hot chocolate to go around, the Night of Lights offers something for everyone. The first three blocks of N. Main and the first block of S. Main are transformed into a winter wonderland from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

