Tight labor market persists

On the cusp of what some believe may be one of the busiest summers ever, employers throughout the Gunnison Valley are frustrated. After posting signs and running “help wanted” ads, they can’t find enough workers to fill openings.

A tight labor market which has persisted for several years has business owners working extra shifts and in some cases cutting back hours. The lodging and res- taurant industries seem to be hit particularly hard.

