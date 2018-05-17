Three athletes, relay team bound for state

Brandon Warr

GHS Track and Field — With the final invitational of the season wrapped up, the Gunnison High School (GHS) track and field team will take three runners and one relay team to Jefferson County Stadium today to compete in the state championships.

The Cowboys will be represented by Colton Stice, Kelita Baroumbaye, Aulea Rollins and the girls 4x800 team comprised of Shannon Murphy, Annelise Pelletier, Jenna Wise and Rollins.

Stice will once again be competing in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters this year at state. Going into the 800 meters, Stice is ranked No. 2 and is set to compete on Friday at 12:50 p.m.

Prior to competing in the 800, Stice will compete in the 3,200 tonight at 6:30 p.m. Stice is ranked sixth in the 3,200. He’ll wrap up his quest for a state championship on Saturday at 4:15 p.m, when he competes in the 1,600 meters, in which he is ranked seventh.

Baroumbaye will compete in the triple jump and long jump this season at state. Baroumbaye is set to compete today at 2:30 p.m. in the triple jump, an event in which he is ranked third. Following the triple jump, Baroumbaye will have a day to rest before competing in the long jump, in which he is ranked No. 11, at 10 a.m on Saturday.

Rollins will make her state debut today at 6:15 p.m, competing in the 3,200 meters. In that event, she’s ranked No. 10.

The girls 4x800 team — ranked No. 12 — will also compete today at 4:15 p.m., looking to improve on last year’s performance at state when the group finished 12th in a season-best 10:29.

GRAND VALLEY CARDINAL INVITATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS (MAY 12)

> As a whole, both GHS girls and boys took fifth.

> Scerek Romero took fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.78.

> Braydon O’Neill took fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 55.83.

> Alex Baca took first in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:03.41.

> Boys 4x200 meter took first with a time of 3:39.74.

> Boys 4x400 meter took first with a time of 3:40.76.

> Kelita Baroumbaye took second in the long jump with a mark of 19-feet, two-inches.

> Aidan Hulbert took fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 35-feet, six and three fourth-inch.

> Tyler Laudick took first in the pole vault with a mark of 11-feet, one-inch.

> Darby Hamilton took second in the 200 meters with a time of 28.85.

> Ivy Pelletier took third in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:06.96.

> Girls 4x200 took second with a time of 4:23.04.

> Girls 4x800 took second with a time of 12:34.72.

> Annelise Pelletier took second in pole vault with a mark of seven-feet, seven-inches.

