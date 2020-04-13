Third COVID-19 death reported in Gunnison County

Gunnison County has reported a third death due to COVID-19 as the county surpasses the 100 mark for positive cases. Numbers updated as of 1 p.m. today also show 195 negative test results and only one case is pending.

This morning Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said of the negative cases, four returned with "inconclusive" results.

Over the weekend, there were no emergency transports due to COVID-19. Currently four people are hospitalized with respiratory illness — three of the patients are positive for novel coronavirus while one patient tested negative.

Gunnison County health officials are hosting a Town Hall this evening. The Times will bring you complete coverage.