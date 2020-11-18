Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obits
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Login
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
Thanksgiving will be spent this year:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
18
Nov
Thanksgiving will be spent this year:
Choices
a) among a small group of friends and family;
b) staying in Gunnison County to curb the spread of COVID-19;
c) cautiously traveling to see family;
d) socializing on Zoom to spend time with at-risk family;
e) baking and cooking among those in the same household.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate