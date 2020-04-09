Texas Attorney General sends warning to Gunnison County

Chris Rourke

Times Editor

The Texas Attorney General has issued a letter to the Gunnison County Department of Health and Human Services saying the fifth amended Public Health Order unlawfully discriminates against nonresident homeowners.

The letter, dated today, April 9, was released just a few hours ago.

In it, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says, “While I applaud several measures Gunnison County has taken to ensure the health and safety of its citizens, the banishment of nonresident Texas homeowners is entirely unconstitutional and unacceptable.”

The letter goes on to say, “To unlawfully prevent Texas from inhabiting or enjoying property that they own, regardless of its location within the U.S., is a blatant violation of our Constitution.”

Paxton argues that the Privileges and Immunities Clause of the U.S. Constitution guarantees that a citizen of one state will be “treated as a welcome visitor rather than an unfriendly alien when temporarily present in another State.”

He also says the process of approving exemptions lacks criteria upon which they will be granted.

Paxton acknowledges that nonresident homeowners should be subject to other conditions in the health order, just as any primary citizen of Gunnison County.

Paxton requests an immediate answer to his letter from Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds.

The fifth amended Public Health order, signed on April 3, prohibits nonresident homeowners and visitors from remaining in or coming to Gunnison County. Reynolds explained that the purpose of the prohibition is to both protect the year-round community and also visiting populations. The idea behind the order is to keep the health care system from becoming overwhelmed by more patients, and prevent another influx of the virus from being transmitted into the county. She also has noted the high altitude can hinder a patient’s recovery from respiratory illness, and that the visiting population may have better health care options elsewhere.

The Attorney General argues that “there is no indication that nonresident homeowners, as a whole, are more susceptible to COVID-19 based on age or other health criteria, or that those nonresidents will pose any greater strain on local resources than residents.”

The Centers for Disease control, however, states, "The federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S. Code § 264), the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states. The authority for carrying out these functions on a daily basis has been delegated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

It goes on to state, "States have police power functions to protect the health, safety, and welfare of persons within their borders. To control the spread of disease within their borders, states have laws to enforce the use of isolation and quarantine. These laws can vary from state to state and can be specific or broad. In some states, local health authorities implement state law. In most states, breaking a quarantine order is a criminal misdemeanor."

The Times has reached out to Reynolds and the County Attorney’s Office. County Attorney David Baumgarten confirmed a response is being "crafted." We will keep you posted as this story develops.