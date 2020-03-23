Test results returning slowly, more cases confirmed

The number of positive COVID-19 rose to 33 cases this weekend, however local health officials say a slowdown at the state lab is hinder them from having a full picture of the virus spread. Meanwhile, three people ahave been admitted to Gunnison Valley Hospital, and will remain in Gunnison County for treatment for the time being.

Gunnison County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said today, March 23, that all people returning to the Gunnison Valley who live in high density housing, such as dormitories and apartment complexes, must self isolate for seven days. Reynolds said she expects another wave of cases as people return to the valley from spring break.

"We’ve been doing a great job distancing, but that's not happening everywhere in the state," said Reynolds. "Catching this is as great or greater outside Gunnison County."

Ten nurses who were requested from the state will be arriving soon in Gunnison, however local emergency management leaders have not received confirmation that a type 2 strike team of five ambulances will be provided.

It has been reported that some businesses have not been complying with the standing public health order. One service provider, three retail businesses, four lodging Properties, one Restaurant, and one community organization have been reported since the order took place. Reynolds said law enforcement will be determining how to handle others who do not comply.

E-learning begins this week for Gunnison schools after the end of spring break. Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District Superintendent Leslie Nichols notified parents that devices will be provide to every student who needs one.

Devices (Chromebook, laptop, or iPad) will be checked out to families on the following schedule:

- Tuesday 3-5:30 p.m. at Lake School, Gunnison Community School (GCS) and Gunnison High School (GHS)

- Wednesday 8-10 a.m. at Lake, GCS, GHS

You will need to fill out the attached Technology Use Agreement. If you do not have a printer, we will have hard copies available at pick-up. Please bring a pen.

Families can request that personal belongings and materials be gathered from cubbies/classrooms/lockers to the following Office Managers:

Lake: Sasha Sittner ssittner@gunnisonschools.net

GES: Hannah Hanson hhanson@gunnisonschools.net

GMS: Jill Peterson JPeterson@gunnisonschools.net

GHS: Kim Fuller kfuller@gunnisonschools.net

Efforts will be made to have personal belongings ready by device checkout time. Checkouts will be drive-through as weather permits. If weather is poor or drive-through is not working, please maintain 6 feet of distance between one another in line.