Teachers join in funding protest

Local educators hope their decision last week to stage a “walk-in” sends a two-part message: That they oppose inadequate funding for education, while acknowledging local efforts in recent years to financially compensate for state shortages.

While some Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District staff attended Colorado Day of Action in Denver this past Friday — part of a growing number of protests throughout the country surrounding funding for education — others stayed home, participating in the effort by walking to school.

