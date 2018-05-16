Teacher salary boost eyed for state windfall

Teachers in Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District are expected to receive a 5 percent raise next academic year, thanks to unexpected revenue from the state. The increase was negotiated during contract talks between the Gunnison County Education Association — the local teachers union — and district leaders which concluded Monday.

Under a tentative agreement, a 3 percent increase to teachers’ base salaries would occur. Also, an additional 2 percent salary “step” would apply to every teacher.

