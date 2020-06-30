Taylor to appear on November ballot

Write-in candidate Republican Dave Taylor for the District 1 Gunnison County Commissioner race has made it on to the November ballot. In unofficial results this evening, Taylor received more than 900 write-in votes, far greater than the 136 he needed. As much was confirmed this evening by Gunnison County Elections Director Diane Folowell.

Taylor threw his hat in the race following the outbreak of COVID-19 and restrictions which were imposed because of the pandemic. Taylor said he would communicate much better that currently seated commissioners.

“I’m humbled by the support and I'm energized. I really feel like I can do a good job,” said Taylor about the write in count. “I didn’t know how many votes would be cast but I’m very happy with the results."

Following the resignation of Commissioner John Messner due to a state appointment, Democrats are not tasked with finding a replacement commissioner and a candidate to run against Taylor. The vacancy committee meets July 8 to have a chosen replacement by the deadline of July 10.

We will have full coverage of primary results in this week's Gunnison Country Times.