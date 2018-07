It’s official. Voters will decide this fall whether a new property tax should be levied to support affordable housing projects.

Gunnison County Commissioners on Tuesday, July 3, unanimously approved allowing the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) to pursue a property tax increase on this November’s ballot.

