A tale of two seasons

CBHS Soccer — How much did the Crested Butte High School (CBHS) soccer team improve in just one season? After just missing the playoffs during the 2017 campaign, the Titans advanced to the state semi-finals this year.

In 2017, the Titans finished 6-8-1, while only scoring 34 goals and allowing 24 goals over the course of their season. While CBHS did manage to win six games last year, five of their wins came against opponents with losing records.

