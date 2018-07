On a recent stroll across sage-brush-covered hills northeast of the Gunnison, we saw a sage grouse peak around a shrub before taking flight. Over the next rise, a lone female pronghorn antelope darted from the drainage bottom to the far ridge.

Despite our attempts to navigate the sage without disruption, the critters took notice and fled from the intruding humans.

