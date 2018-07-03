Taking runners to new heights

Team Prep USA is known for helping runners reach their full potential.

However, Team Prep isn’t just a camp where runners come to improve their ability. It's a camp where people from all over the world come together and bond over something they love to do; forming a second family, away from home.

“It’s such a life-changing experience, and it’s not just a running camp but more like a life camp,” said participant Sophie Roach. “You meet so many people who are here with the same goals, and they become your closest friends.”

