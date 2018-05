gO Girls (l-r) Audrey Meeuwsen, leader Molly Dillon, Gianna Wickenhauser, Eliza Wickenhauser and Mylee Clifton wash a bike for a Growler competitor at the end of Saturday’s race in downtown Gunnison. The effort sought to raise money for the group’s summer programs through gO Initiative.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/