Swimmers improve, stroke by stroke

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

Faster, better endurance and improved efficiency.

All of those attributes can be achieved in the new Master Swim program coached by Toni Westerholm through Gunnison Parks and Recreation. Westerholm is an Olympic Trial qualifier, NCAA Division II national champion and 12 time All-American. He brings 10 years of coaching experience, from Masters to Olympic potentials, while also specializing in other swim levels.

Westerholm started swimming when he was 5 years old in Sweden.

“There are pools everywhere, where I’m from,” said Westerholm. “My family was very into water so everywhere we would go, we would swim from lakes to oceans.”

That led Westerholm to more seriously pursue the sport, despite hockey and soccer competing for his attention. Over the years, Westerholm stuck with swimming, which resulted in him coming to the United States to attend the University of Georgia on a swimming scholarship.

Westerholm went back to Sweden after graduating, where he coached a major swim program of 250 swimmers. Eventually, however, he returned to the U.S. to coach a masters swim program in Arizona.

When Westerholm first began working at the Gunnison Community Center last November as a head lifeguard, he noticed numerous fitness and triathlon swimmers flocking to the pool to swim.

“It made me ... want to start a program,” said Westerholm. “Since I have a long swimming background with coaching and being an elite swimmer, I thought there was an opportunity to start a new program.”

Westerholm began to talk to the swimmers he saw frequenting the pool and involved Jane Tunnadine, owner of Colorado Fitness.

Currently, there are 10 people in the Master Swim program. The class is 12 weeks long and for athletes who want to improve their stroke, swim faster and feel better in the water.

Classes are offered Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, at a price of $150 for non-members of the Community Center and $130 for members. The program started Feb. 26 and goes until May 18.

The goal for the initial class is to “let the Gunnison Valley know that there is a swimming program being offered at the Gunnison Parks and Recreation center,” said Westerholm. “It's a lot more fun to swim in a group than by yourself.”

Westerholm hopes that as the class begins to grow, it will transfer to a year-around program. There aren’t any competitive goals in the class. Rather, it’s more focused on fitness and teaching community members how to become better swimmers.

(Brandon Warr can be reached at 970.641.1414 or brandon@gunnisontimes.com.)