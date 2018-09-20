In support of schools, and our community

By Leslie Nichols

As your superintendent responsible for administering the affairs of our public school district, I feel compelled to ensure that accurate information is available on Amendment 73.

Over the past decade, schools in the Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District have lost $16 million due to the negative factor.

Amendment 73 restores the state share and brings in $3.2 million to our district to address our local needs. Even with the passage of Amendment 73, it will take more than five years to restore the funding shortfall since the Great Recession.

