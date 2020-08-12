Skip to main content
Students learning 100 percent online will:
Students learning 100 percent online will:
Choices
a) help foster a sense of consistency during unprecedented times;
b) will cause students to fall behind if they return to face-to-face instruction next semester;
c) be harmful, as it cuts out the socialization aspect of education, something students need following the spring;
d) is needed for students who are susceptible to COVID-19;
e) have no effect.
