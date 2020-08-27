Skip to main content
Students headed back to the classroom this week:
27
Aug
Students headed back to the classroom this week:
Choices
a) face a tough transition into alternative learning with COVID- 19;
b) could lead to an increase in cases in Gunnison County;
c) will experience much needed social time among peers;
d) will not see studies impacted by the virus;
e) offer a breather for parents who work from home.
Author
gunn1son
