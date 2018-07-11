Strides set up team for future success

Every athletic team has low and high points throughout the course of a season. Fortunately for the Gunnison U15 baseball team, there have been more highs than lows. The squad finished this week with a 13-5 record.

“It’s been sort of a roller coaster of a season,” said head coach Taylor Miller. “However, we have improved a lot on pitching, baseball IQ and executing when we need to.”

