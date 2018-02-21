A story written with, or without, you

As a literary scholar and teacher of literature, I like to remind the students in my classroom that we are storytelling beings, for it is this facet of human consciousness that distinguishes us from other animals. Last week, we all heard a story of profound tragedy in the most recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Similar to the aftermath of other instances of mass gun violence, the familiar debate of when and how we address gun control and safety continues.

For many who would like to see changes in gun control, the issue has been disheartening given the political stalemate that has historically followed similar events. But I would like to suggest that just because it seems that nothing has changed after Columbine (or Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Aurora or Las Vegas), it doesn’t mean that change can’t happen or isn’t coming. More on that in a minute; first, let me tell you a story.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/