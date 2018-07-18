Stingrays set sights on state

The Gunnison Stingrays now have six swimmers qualified for the Colorado Swimming Long-course (CSL) State Senior Championships next week in Thornton — with 30 qualified for Seasonal State Championships the following week. That’s after an impressive showing at the Western Slope League (WSL) Championships this past weekend.

“There were a lot of time drops,” said assistant coach Akemi King. “Younger kids’ swim stroke techniques are starting to come together.”

