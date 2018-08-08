Stingrays save best for last

Saving the best for last.

That is exactly what the Gunnison Stingrays did at the 2018 Colorado Scottie Aschermann Seasona l Championship meet on Aug. 3-5 in Colorado Springs. Numerous swimmers had impressive showings, and the Stingrays duplicated last year's performance by placing third, as well as earning four high points.

As a whole, both the boys and girls relay teams competed in spectacular fashion. The boys 12-and-under 200-yard medley relay team, 200-yard free relay and the 8-and-under 100-yard free relay team, each finished first, showing their hard work throughout the season paid off.

