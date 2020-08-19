Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obits
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Login
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
A statewide 30-day fire ban:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
19
Aug
A statewide 30-day fire ban:
Choices
a) is a needed measure to shore up supplies stretched thin across the state;
b) will aid in combating wildfires through the hot summer months;
c) is unnecessary on top of county restrictions;
d) will reduce the chance of human-start fires;
e) will have little impact.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate