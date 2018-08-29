State windfall? Lower the local burden

Once approved by voters, tax revenue has a way of finding “needs” — no matter how pressing they actually are.

For instance, consider the 2014 local voter approval of a $2.5 million mill levy override for Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District. School Board members may be tempted to retain that assessment despite a statewide initiative on November’s ballot that would mean an additional $3.2 million next school year for RE1J, should it pass.

