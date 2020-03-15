State issues statement regarding Gunnison County

Here is a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

CDPHE strongly advises all visitors and residents of Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, and

Gunnison counties to minimize social contact

DENVER, March 15, 2020: Due to extensive spread of COVID-19 in a number of mountain resort communities, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

(CDPHE) strongly recommends that anyone who lives in or has visited those communities in the past week minimize their contact with other people, in order to

reduce the spread of the virus.

Anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are

experiencing symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, and shortness of breath), you must

be isolated for at least 7-10 days after the onset of symptoms. It is only safe to leave isolation if your symptoms are improving and you don't have a fever for 72 hours

immediately prior to the end of your isolation. Isolation may be longer for individuals who have more severe illness or who work in high-risk occupations like health care.

Community transmission is likely increasing across the state, so these measures are important to implement everywhere but are particularly urgent for residents and

visitors of mountain communities that are already experiencing high rates of community transmission.

CDPHE recommends that residents and visitors of the affected communities take the following actions:

>Stay home or in a comparable setting as much as possible:

>Work from home if possible; if you can’t work from home, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and your coworkers or customers.

>Only go to public spaces for necessities such as groceries and the pharmacy.

>Continue healthy, non-group activities like walking, hiking, jogging, cycling and other activities that maintain distance from other people.

>Don’t gather in group settings.

>Avoid mass gatherings.

>Maintain distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others.

>If you need to travel, use a private vehicle instead of taking buses, rideshares, flights, or other transportation that puts you in contact with other people.

Currently, there are at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases from people who have spent time in Eagle County, 13 in Pitkin County, 6 in Gunnison County, and 3 in Summit

County.* Many additional tests are pending, and it is likely there is sustained

community transmission of COVID-19 in these areas.

County public health and emergency management agencies will provide more detailed

guidance for residents and visitors within their communities. The general guidance

from CDPHE is as follows:

If you live in Colorado and are leaving one of these communities, you should

minimize contact with other people for 14 days and watch for the

development of symptoms like cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

If you are visiting Colorado from out of state and do not currently have

symptoms (cough, fever, and shortness of breath), you can return home and

practice social distancing there.

If you have symptoms, stay where you are, isolate yourself from others, and call a health care provider or nurse line before seeking care. Do not fly. Do

not use public transportation or ride-shares.

“We’re seeing extensive outbreaks in these communities,” said Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE. “We are asking people to take this voluntary action to slow

the spread of the disease in Colorado and keep people safe. If we do this now, our hope is that we can slow down the spread of this virus and lessen the potential stress

on our health care systems and workers.”

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including:

Older people (over age 60), especially those over 80 years.

People who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease,

or diabetes.

Older people with chronic medical conditions are at greatest risk.

Everyone should continue to take the following actions to protect themselves and those close to them:

Practice social distancing:

>When possible, increase distance between people to six feet to help reduce spread.

>Don’t shake hands. Instead, bump fists or elbows.

>Do not attend public gatherings.

>Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least

60% alcohol.

>Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or

use your inner elbow or sleeve.

>Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

>Stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they are sick.

>Clean surfaces in your home, and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

>Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

*Note: These numbers reflect both Colorado residents and out-of-state visitors who tested positive in these counties. The CDPHE Case Summary counts positive cases for

residents of those counties separately from out-of-state visitors.

El Departamento de Salud y Medioambiente de Colorado recomienda estrictamente a

todos los visitantes y residentes de las comunidades de los centros de esquí a

minimizar el contacto social

DENVER, Marzo 15, 2020: Debido a la extensa propagación del COVID-19 en una gran

parte de las comunidades de las montañas, el Departamento de Salud Pública y

Medioambiente de Colorado, recomienda estrictamente que cualquier persona que viva

o haya visitado esas comunidades durante al semana, a minimizar el contacto con otras

personas, con el fin de reducir la propagación del virus.

Cualquier persona que haya estado en los condados Eagle, Summit, Pitkin o Gunnison

durante la semana pasada, debe minimizar el contacto con otras personas, estén

presentando síntomas o no.

Si está presentando síntomas, debe de aislarse por lo menos 10 días después de

experimentarlos. Es solamente seguro dejar el aislamiento si sus síntomas están

mejorando y si no tiene fiebre 72 horas inmediatamente antes de terminar con su

tiempo de aislamiento. Aislamiento debe de ser mayor para las personas que tienen

enfermedades más graves o que trabajan en lugares de riesgo como el cuidado de

salud.

El Departamento de Salud y Medioambiente de Colorado recomienda que los residentes

y visitantes de las comunidades afectadas, tomen las siguientes acciones:

Quédese en casa:

Trabaje desde casa si es posible; si no puede quedarse en casa,

manténgase a 6 pies de distancia entre usted y sus compañeros de trabajo

o clientes.

Solamente vaya a lugares públicos para las necesidades más importantes

como compras de comida o farmacias.

Manténgase saludable como caminando, senderismo, correr, bicicleta u

otras actividades que los mantienen alejado de otras personas.

Evite juntarse con grupos grandes de personas.

Evite eventos masivos.

Mantenga su distancia (aproximadamente 6 pies o 2 metros) de otras personas.

Si necesita viajar, use un vehículo privado en lugar de autobuses, viajes

compartidos, vuelos u otro tipo de transportación que lo pone en contacto con

otras personas.

Actualmente hay 18 casos positivos de COVID-19 en personas que han pasado estado en

los condados Eagle, 13 en Pitkin, 6 en Gunnison y 3 en el condado Summit. * Muchas

pruebas adicionales están pendientes y es muy probable que haya transmisión sostenida

en la comunidad de COVID-19 en esas áreas.