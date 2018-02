After decades of occupying the Mountain Meadows Research Center on the campus of Western State Colorado University, the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is looking for a new home.

State Forester Mike Lester confirmed last week that the state agency is looking for a new facility in Gunnison to base its operations.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/